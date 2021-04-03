Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,392 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.97 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

