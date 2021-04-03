Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 339,015 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 339,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT opened at $52.03 on Friday. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Riot Blockchain Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.