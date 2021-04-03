3,854 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock valued at $20,892,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

