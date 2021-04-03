Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Decreased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $176.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.