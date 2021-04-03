IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

