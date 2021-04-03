United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

