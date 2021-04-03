Cetera Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,708,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,599,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,509.16, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

