United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total transaction of $1,752,269.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

