OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, OctoFi has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for $98.82 or 0.00165317 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $78.81 million and $4.68 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 797,505 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

