NULS (NULS) Trading 37.1% Higher Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00001921 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $114.42 million and approximately $84.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00075694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00290805 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00796653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00090908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010386 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.