JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $128.15 Million Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Primo Water worth $128,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after buying an additional 453,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after buying an additional 75,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in Primo Water by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 348,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.