Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. Catalent reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

