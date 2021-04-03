UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shift Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Equities analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.