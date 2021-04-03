Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

