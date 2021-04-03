Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,823,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,038,000 after acquiring an additional 144,799 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.