Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNAP opened at $54.49 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,406,065 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

