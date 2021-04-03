Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 28,382 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

