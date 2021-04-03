Retirement Group LLC Invests $93,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

