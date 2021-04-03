Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,164 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,238% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

DaVita stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. DaVita has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DaVita by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

