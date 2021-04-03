Short Interest in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expands By 37.9%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

