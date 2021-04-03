Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXP opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

