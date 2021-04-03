HealthEquity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,122 put options on the company. This is an increase of 820% compared to the average volume of 122 put options.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock worth $18,602,792 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,362.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

