The Sherwin-Williams Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,962 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 898% compared to the typical daily volume of 397 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $249.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $137.34 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.81.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 43,622 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.