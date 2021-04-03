Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Hologic reported sales of $756.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.