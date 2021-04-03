Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post sales of $186.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $714.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

See Also: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.