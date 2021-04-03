Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.