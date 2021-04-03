L Brands (NYSE:LB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of LB stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

