Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.