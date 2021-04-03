$632.47 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report sales of $632.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.40 million and the highest is $637.67 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $518.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $3,022,924. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 95,564 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

