Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Grows By 30.9%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 554.8 days.

MIELF stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

