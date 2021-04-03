Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Grows By 31.3%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Avalon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

AWX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

