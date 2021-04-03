$650.00 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce sales of $650.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.60 million to $650.40 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $195.84 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $196.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.