Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,115.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for $43.04 or 0.00072127 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $63,115.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 668,840 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mUSOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.