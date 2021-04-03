LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 123.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

