Scorum Coins Tops 1-Day Volume of $86.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $498,219.47 and $86.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.