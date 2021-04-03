CWV Chain (CWV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,287.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $11,287.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00075544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.40 or 0.00796735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00091241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010377 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

