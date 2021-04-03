Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $2.17 Million (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 139.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $8,046.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

