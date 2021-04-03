Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,834,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

