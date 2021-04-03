Brokerages Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $42.57 on Monday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $951.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

