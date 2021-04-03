Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 16,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Pinterest by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

