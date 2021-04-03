Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey Sells 330 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Bilbey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.