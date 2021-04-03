Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 4,498 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,284,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. KeyCorp upped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

