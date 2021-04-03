190 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

