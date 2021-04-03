National Pension Service Acquires 28,562 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $31,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

