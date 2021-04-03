Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Southern were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,452,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,212,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

