Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $293,000 Investment in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 248,215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

BATS HSRT opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.