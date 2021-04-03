Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 501,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.19 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

