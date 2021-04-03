Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 753 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.85.

SPOT stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $116.00 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

