Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,459 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB stock opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $191.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

