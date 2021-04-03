Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.