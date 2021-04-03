Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $326.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.